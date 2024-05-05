Kangaroos and kicks

Two kangaroos appeared and began to fight — boxing, kicking and pushing — which the campers watched and recorded on their phone cameras. Netizens were amused seeing the slugfest posted on social media.

The mixed marsupial match damaged a camp table and a tent. Fortunately, no campers were harmed.

More thrilling was another wild animal-marred hike in a mountainous area of Nayoro city in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on 25 April.

Masato Fukuda, 50, was going to see a waterfall in the area when he chanced upon two brown bears poking their faces out of the bushes, the Mainichi newspaper reported, according to Agence France-Presse.

Unlike the camp kangaroos though, a human versus bear confrontation ensued. One of the bears came towards Fukuda, but unfortunately for the animal, he was experienced in the martial art of karate, according to media reports.

Fukuda kicked it in the face twice, swiftly scaring away the hapless animals, reports said.

“I thought I should make my move or else I will be killed,” he told a local broadcaster. Fukuda, however, twisted a leg while warding off the animals.

