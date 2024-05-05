JV lauds retirement pay release for ex-IBC employees

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Sunday expressed his elation upon learning that a total of 145 former employees of the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) have finally received their long-awaited retirement pay.

On Saturday, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil announced this new development after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. instructed her office on the issues of retirement pay of former IBC-13 employees.

"I am thrilled to hear that the hardworking employees of IBC are finally receiving the retirement pay they rightfully deserve,” Ejercito said.

“These individuals dedicated their time and efforts to serving the corporation, and it is only fitting that they receive what is rightfully theirs," he added.

To recall, Ejercito staunchly defended the budget of IBC during the deliberations in 2022 and 2023. He noted that retired employees had not received their rightful benefits since 20 years ago.

During the 2022 budget plenary session, the senator expressed concern over budgetary cuts for IBC-13.

He argued that budget reductions might impact the retirement benefits of eligible employees of state-run broadcasting stations.

In 2023, Ejercito continued to advocate for the retirement benefits of former IBC employees during budget deliberations.

“This money rightfully belongs to the people; they earned it through their hard work, and denying them their rightful benefits is unjust.”