JANICE DE BELEN ON CAREERS AND MOTHERHOOD

She started working at the age of nine as the beautiful child star that ‘70s and ‘80s kids grew up with, watching her every movie and teleserye on television. Janice de Belen has become a household name as an award-winning actress, and as a mother to her children now making names in their chosen careers.

“Hindi ko na sila masyado nakikita kaya siguro nag-iiba na rin ang dynamics kasi habang lumalaki mga anak natin may sarili na sila paniniwala sa buhay, may sarili ng paninindigan, siguro ang pinaka mahirap doon yung nami-miss ko sila (I don’t see them much anymore, so maybe the dynamics are different because as our children grow up, they have their own beliefs in life, they have their own stand, maybe the hardest part is that I miss them),” Janice said.

Janice has this one golden advice she always shares with her kids.

“Do your best, you will always succeed in life if you do your best. Kasi ako mapa-maliit mapa-malaki gawin mo ‘yung best mo mapa-relasyon, sa career, do your best. Mahalaga ‘yun (Do your best, you will always succeed in life if you do your best. Because I’m small or big, do your best in relationships, in career, do your best. That’s important),” she said.

As an actress

With almost six decades of her colorful career in the entertainment scene, Janice shares her personal stories of younger actors still learning the ropes in the industry.

“Sa akin naman kasi kapag hindi mo ako pinansin, kapag magka-eksena tayo sino mahihirapan, ako ba? Di ba ikaw? So okay lang na di mo ako pansinin pero wag sana tayo magka eksena kasi baka mahirapan ka (As for me, if you don’t pay attention to me, when we have a scene, who will be in trouble, is it me? So it’s ok to ignore me but I hope we don’t co-act in a scene because you might get in trouble),” she revealed.