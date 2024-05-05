Ivana Alawi pranks Paulo Avelino

Obviously miffed by an elderly seller who slightly pulled her hair while she was haggling over, Ivana Alawi lost her composure while shopping recently.

Alawi and Paulo agreed on dressing up each other for P1,000 while they were in the elevator. While in the mall, Avelino initially bought a white ribbon for P80.

They then went to another kiosk where Alawi bought a shorts for Avelino for P150.

After that, Avelino chose a white dress for Alawi but the latter found it too expensive. When Alawi asked for another dress, a black one, she was told that it was worth P600. Alawi asked if she could have it for P300.

“‘Wag naman kalahati (ang tawad),” the elderly seller told Alawi. “Hindi puwedeng kalahati ang tawad. Hindi naman ito Divisoria (Don’t haggle for half the price. This is not Divisoria),” she added.

Alawi then chose a black shirt and haggled again. When she asked if she could have it for a lower price, the actress said it was cheaper it in the other store.

“Eh, ‘di doon po kayo bumili (Just get it there),” said a younger seller.

When the actor presented a dress to the actress, Ivana said it was chaka (ugly) which irritated the seller.

After a few rounds of haggling, the elderly seller slightly pulled Alawi’s hair while the other female seller slightly pushed her.

Exasperated over their experience, Alawi called the two sellers in one room where they engaged in hair pulling, much to the surprise of Avelino.

Then, Alawi announced: “It’s a prank.”

“My God. Naniwala po ako kasi ganoon po ako ka-gullible. Na-stress ako (My God. I believed , that’s how gullible I am. Stressful),” Avelino said.