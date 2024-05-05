Ilagan City defies El Niño

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela — Guided by the cliche 'prevention is better than cure', the City Government of Isabela said they were lucky to anticipate the ill effects of the El Niño phenomenon, stating that only a minimal number of their farmers were affected by the wrath of the dry season.

“From November to December, we anticipated the El Niño phenomenon as our farmers had planted corn and rice from November up until December 2023. After four months of the planting season, our farmers have already harvested the crops before the onset of El Niño began in March this year,” said Isabela local government unit information officer Pastor Paul Bacungan on Sunday in a media briefing.

For his part, Antonio Jun Montereal Jr. of Ilagan City Council said although a small number of farmers were hit by the rise of the temperature, the LGU continues to provide subsidies to farmers such as the distribution of seeds and financial assistance to those affected farmers.

“But there is no need for us to declare a state of calamity. We are also mulling a corn innovation center for research and development so that corn will not only come from Isabela as raw materials, but other byproducts, such as corn oil, corn flakes, hopefully, corn beer,” said Antonio.

On the other hand, he said the Department of Agriculture has been providing agricultural aid to the ‘mammangi’ (corn farmers) and other crop cultivators, such as providing agricultural equipment such as tractors, as Ilagan City has been producing tons of yellow corn that are suitable for feed.

Earlier this week, DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said that as of 30 April, agricultural losses due to El Niño already reached P5.9 billion, with P3.1 billion worth of rice crops lost and P1.76 billion worth of corn destroyed.

High-value crops worth P958 million were also lost.

The hardest-hit areas were reported to be the Mimaropa Region, which registered almost P1.71 billion in production losses.

Western Visayas losses amounted to P1.5 billion with the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) losing P768 million and Cagayan Valley, P562 million.

Corn Capital

In 2015, the City of Ilagan was proclaimed as the Corn Capital of the Philippines, being the top producer with the highest standard of quality in the country.

The average production of quality corn in Ilagan City is 200,000 metric tons per year coming from its 33,500 hectares of production areas.

Aside from corn, Isabela City is also producing rice (80,000 metric tons per year) from 15,000 hectares of rice lands, and fisheries (250 metric tons per year) from 3,800 from its rivers, streams, and fishponds.

Also, dairy production is increasing with the growing presence of dairy farms that could produce 2,000 liters per hour of milk, making the manufacturing firm Mr. Moo Production Corporation locate its production in the province.

Moreover, the City of Ilagan also produces high-value commercial crops such as vegetables, fruits, and cassava.

“Agricultural facilities provided by the city government such as innovation centers, irrigation facilities, and postharvest facilities, agricultural machinery such as harvesters, tractors and transplanters and annual provision of seeds and fertilizers for farmers contributed to production of quality crops,” according to Bacungan.

Also, the concreted network of farm-to-market roads connected to main roads across the city boosts trading and transportation of agricultural products, while agribusiness processing facilities such as swine breeding, chicken hatchery, cold storage facilities, and slaughterhouses are also operating in the city.

From 4 to 10 May, the City of Isabela celebrates “Mammangi Festival,” an Ibanag term that signifies the esteemed corn farmers, recognized as the stalwarts and backbone of the city’s thriving economy.

“The Mammangi Festival serves as a joyous occasion, a heartfelt thanksgiving to God for the abundant harvests and the city's achievements and accolades. In 2011, General Ordinance No. 33 proclaimed Mammangi Festival as the city's official Festival by Mayor Josemarie Diaz.