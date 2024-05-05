Ideal Wife based on the zodiac signs

Quality is what seals the deal when delving into the discussion of marriage, with regard to being a best wife, the concept of finding an ideal special person can be intriguing. Personality traits alone can create an air that will let one’s lightbulb light up, no matter how someone gauges these precursors, partnership is way beyond just jibing with each other.

Enter astrology, where the universe offers a more extrapolated action-reaction guide in order to better understand how to navigate towards finding the best wife-material characteristics, solely based on the zodiac signs and what these may entail.

Zodiac signs synergy is mainly the query that comes to mind. Folks of all demographics, race, ways of living and gender can attest to the notorious “what’s your sign?” question, as it may be obviously over-used. The complexity about finding out woman’s sign can propel or hinder a relationship when thinking of longevity. As a list, here’s what zodiac signs say about how good or not-so good each one is as a wife.

Perfect wife: Cancer

Cancers in general are affectionate, transparent and will resort to a more balanced way when dealing with conflicts. As a wife, it is the perfect quality and will provide the relationship to have a more give-and-take rapport as to what should the pair discuss and, in the grand scheme of things, resolve consensually. Some of the well-known celebrities that are Cancer signs are Margot Robbie, Lindsay Lohan, Sandra Oh, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep.

Eternally young wife: Aquarius

An evergreen perspective can create harmonious relationships, it is significant that being a wife is having a fresh point of view every day, perhaps, marriage is not a race but a marathon. Aquarius, a water sign known as the peace-maker, will glue people together and make a good nurturer for a family. Notable personalities that belong to the star sign are Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts.

Principled wife: Capricorn

Capricorn wives are responsible, disciplined, wield a lot of self-control and are believers of good manners. Possessing a solid grasp on independent views, Capricorn individuals are typically of the old-soul kind and are honest all the time, a win when finding a partner. Maggie Smith, Kate Middleton, Andra Day and Dolly Parton are all Capricorn sign.

Motivator wife: Taurus

Taurus wives are devoted, passionate, can endure conflicts, have great tenacity are the biggest motivators. Known as reputable and can commit to loyal marriages, Taurus individuals are impeccable supporters and can easily build trust with. Some celebrities that are Taurus are Janet Jackson, Jessica Alba, Adele and Cate Blanchett.

Wise wife: Virgo

A caring sign that is both consolidating and rational, Virgo is a standout when finding the ideal wife among zodiac signs. Virgos are known for their mindful and meticulous attention to detail and their deep sense of humanity; these traits can aid a relationship in the long run. Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, Shania Twain and Zendaya are prominent Virgo sign artists.

Kitty wife: Libra

Ruled by the planet Venus that is relationship-oriented, the air sign, Libra, comprises a desirable set of traits associated with fairness and the all-encompassing beauty of oneself. As love-centered individuals, Libra wives are emotive and are easily attached to their loved ones. Known personalities that are Libra signs are Dakota Johnson, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brie Larson.

Rival wife: Aries

Think of a raging ram as a symbol of this sign, well, what else could go wrong, right? Aries is a fire sign as well as a cardinal sign, which falls at the beginning of the season it belongs to. As a wife, Aries can be fiery, domineering, impatient and bold. Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey, Sofia Carson and Fergie are some of the popular names among Taurus sign personalities.

Dangerous wife: Gemini

Inconsistently enjoying the best of life, Gemini is playful and remarkably free. In regard to being a potential partner in life, Gemini wives can have a lot of directions when it comes to a relationship, or simply how the relationship should work. Geminis also tend to have a bigger circle of friends and is an enormous social butterfly. Marilyn Monroe, Zoe Saldana, Angelina Jolie and Amy Schumer are some of the widely-known Gemini sign individuals.

Fighter wife: Sagittarius

A Sagittarius person seeks more freedom, wants to travel, has a lot of philosophies in life and likes to be outdoors. These set of traits and routines may hinder arrangements when it comes to being married and/or starting a family. Some of the prominent Sagittarius sign artists are Sarah Hyland, Ellen Burstyn, Jamie Foxx and Lucy Liu.

Queen wife: Leo

Leos are signified by the imagery of a fearsome lion, as a fire sign, Leo wives can be temperamental at times but do try to resort to a more fateful relationship and attention for their loved ones. Leos are ferocious and passionate, intuitive and focused, as well as naturally dominating. Sandra Bullock, Dua Lipa, Go Ah-sung and Kylie Jenner all belong to these star signs.

Actress wife: Pisces

Pisces wives are characterized by being compassionate and overly emotional, but this happens when a strong bond ties the relationship and the factors that established it brick by brick. Pisces can be scheming, theatrical and spontaneous, a few things to jot down. Some celebrities that are Pisces sign are Drew Barrymore, Lauren Graham, Sharon Stone and Sydney Sweeney.

Mistress wife: Scorpio

As seductive as Scorpio wives are seductive, this makes them ardent as well. Magnetic, thrilling and fervent, Scorpios are not here to play around when it comes to getting in a relationship. Justified as being envious and obsessive, individuals with Scorpio star signs are downright passive-agressive and are all passionate about love. Some celebrities that belong to this zodiac sign are Julia Roberts, Amandla Stenberg, Katy Perry and Nicole Kidman.

Nothing’s wrong with getting a little obsessed with astrology, but hey, it only takes one single spark for signs to actually fly and do work. Whether it is a quest on finding a better half, let the stars align like dominoes for great results and, hopefully, no Mercury retrograde.