Gibo slams China’s ‘new model’ claims

LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Sunday slammed China’s most recent claims that Manila and Beijing had entered into a “new model” accord to manage disputes and operations at Ayungin shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Teodoro denied any agreement made between the Department of National Defense and the Chinese Embassy, describing this claim as a “devious machination.”

The Defense chief lashed out at the embassy’s recent statement that the China and Philippines, through the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command, had multiple discussions earlier this year regarding the maritime situation in the Ayungin Shoal.

“I would like to clearly state that any insinuation that the Department of National Defense is a party to any "new model" is a devious machination of China through their Embassy in Manila, and it is curious that it comes right after their actions were condemned in the recent SQUAD meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii,” Teodoro told the reporters.

China said that either the “gentlemen’s agreement” or the “new model” could be utilized as a confidence-building measure in “managing disputes, avoiding conflicts and maintaining peace, and has nothing to do with each other's sovereign positions.”

“During the discussion, the AFP WESCOM has made repeated confirmation that the new model has been approved by all key officials in the Philippine chain of command, including the Secretary of National Defense and the National Security Adviser,” the embassy insisted.

Teodoro, for his part, said he already disallowed any contact between the DND and the Chinese Embassy since the courtesy call of Ambassador Huang Xilian—a few days after he assumed office in July last year.

“During the said courtesy call, there was no discussion or briefing on any gentleman's agreement or new model, which is contrary to the Chinese Embassy's pronouncements,” Teodoro stressed.

He warned the public, the media, and the international community to remain vigilant against China’s method of manipulation, interference, and malign influence in furthering its own interests, particularly to justify its vast and expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea that overlaps the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the WPS.

“This charade must stop. I am issuing this statement to generate awareness on this clear attempt by China to advance another falsehood in order to divide our people and distract us from their unlawful presence and actions in our EEZ,” he added.

Last Thursday, Teodoro met his counterparts from the United States, Australia, and Japan in Honolulu, Hawaii in a Quadrilateral Defense Leaders meeting to deepen their cooperation—a few weeks after these countries wrapped up their maritime cooperative activity held in the WPS.

Teodoro, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III have expressed grave concern over the situation in the East and South China Sea during their meeting.

The Defense Ministers, likewise, strongly objected to the dangerous deployment of China’s coast guard and maritime militia vessels in WPS.

They reiterated serious concerns about China’s repeated obstruction of Philippine vessels while exercising high seas freedom of navigation and the disruption of supply lines to Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), “which pose dangerous and destabilizing behavior.”

The DND said the quadrilateral meeting was crucial to emphasize the importance of upholding freedoms of navigation and overflight and respecting international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“They called upon the PRC to adhere to the final and legally binding 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award and pledged to support states exercising their rights and freedoms in the South China Sea,” it added.

They also discussed enhancing defense cooperation, including maritime activities and capacity building as well as reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rules-based order and ensuring stability in the region.