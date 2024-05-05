Francine Diaz, Orange and Lemons patch up differences

In exasperation perhaps, Castro and his band mates walked out only to return later.

“Gusto ko lang manghingi ng paumanhin pero kailangan ko lang sabihin ‘to… Para sa mga artist, sana naman walang sumisingit… Respeto lang ba? (I need to say sorry, but I need to say this...for the artists, I hope no one overpasses it...it’s just a show of respect),” Castro said during their performance.

In a report by MJ Felipe in TV Patrol Saturday, 4 May, Castro and Diaz patched up as they exchange apologies to each other.

The report said that Diaz was to perform between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. but it was delayed for more than two hours. Diaz’s camp requested that they perform first since the young star was to perform just one number. The organizer obliged.

Problem was, the organizer was not able to inform Orange and Lemons who were then about to perform.

Both camps — Orange and Lemons and Francine Diaz — apologized to each other.

“What you see online are mere speculations, we never release any statement because we do not want more assumptions, more judgement... I apologized for my behavior and I explained my side, they explained their side and we found the root cause of the problem, it’s miscommunication,” Castro said.

“Nag-apologize na po ako kay sir Clem kasi kahit hindi ko po intention na mag-disrespect ganoon po ang nangyari, clearly it’s a miscommunication and unorganized event. Okay naman na po kami ni sir Clem, also with my Mom and si ate red hair (I apologized to sir Clem already. I didn’t mean to show disrespect — but that’s what happened. We are okay with Sir Clem),” Diaz explained.