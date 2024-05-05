Fan favorite Alessia Cara: Songs you should be listening to

Breaking through a variety of appealing sounds, Alessia Cara’s music will surely dazzle everyone to listen to her voice on loop. From bagging an academy award, recording a Disney track, and producing pop records, she is a straight-out sonic maven.

It is given that this “Best Days” hit-maker walks her fans through reckless teenage discoveries. As her music defines everyone’s once 2016 phase, Alessia’s craft is rendered into a bloom of evolution reflecting growth with her listeners.

‘Scars To Your Beautiful’

Familiar. Most of her listeners have heard of this song on the radio playlist or Billboard hits. Gaining a hundred million views on YouTube this single occupies the void of mood some listeners recoil into, but first listen.

Hidden facets are what the single revisits, the message is loud and clear. Amplified with enormous courage to reveal one’s vulnerable ghosts armed with acceptance and optimism. Lyrics are so pure they jibe down the elements that are present in the song’s construction, as the song travels towards one’s soul.

The music video links how beautiful it is to indeed be of oneself. To branch out of normalcy and to captivate others who are on the verge of questioning their worth and flaws.

‘Here’

Alessia Cara has shown her true colors with “Here” as it grounds her pop persona. Amusing to the casual audiences, this track could be a staple on any on-the-road playlist.

Doing the prominent mannequin challenge of the golden days, the music video screamed teen spirit. Showered with jazzy beats, the single allures young listeners and uncharted demographics with a new-gen sound.

‘How Far I’ll Go, Alessia Cara Version’

This is her most popular song. Alessia Cara’s “How Far I’ll Go” is becoming her most well acclaimed song by fans. Attaching to the Disney direction by being an official soundtrack to Moana, this curates imagery that is all refreshing to Alessia.

Palm trees, a stick, sand, a lot of it — the island girl sonic production here is superb. Perfecting the riffs and rhythms for the RNB rendition. Channeling her inner Moana, Alessia is an experiment of an artist.

A bop from what is likely a Disney’s offing the past years, putting up theatre and pop versions of their film OSTs. The song perfectly encapsulates the summer.

‘Stay,’ by Zedd featuring Alessia Cara

Another of her amazing releases, with Zedd’s hyper-high hats, “Stay” testifies Caracciolo’s vocal madness. A nice build-up to her ever-during success in the pop scene penetration way back.

This collaboration pushed the formats of both Alessia Cara and Zedd’s artistry as activities boomed their way. Fortunately, even though the color is saturated in genre as a song in 2017, it strives and roots for longevity.

‘Wild Things’

See, this is what she is capable of showcasing. “Wild Things” did the magic of Alessia. She transfers energy into the song through her storytelling. Still, listening to this single brings so many core memories — as if this has just been released when it’s not.

Edgy for a reason, the rebel carefree motif has been her distinction from before, a sound that we remember and forever will be drawn into. Supplemental of the pop-soul accord, Alessia Cara pierce what is a true sense of Gen Z into her musicality.

Young as her discography is, this Grammy Best New Artist of 2018 is a full-blown walking potential waiting to be re-discovered once more.

Her latest release, “Shapeshifter” and “You Let Me Down (The Remixes)” from her third studio album In the Meantime are both the epitome of her brand and are equally as good as her previous titles. Alessia Cara is honing her song writing skills as seen in her latest posts on Instagram.