Elderly woman dies in Manila blaze

An 86-year-old woman died in a residential fire at L. Guerrero Street in Ermita, Manila on Sunday morning, 5 May 2024.

According to a report from the Manila Police District (MPD), the fire started at the victim's two-storey house.

The police identified the victim as Chiu Deng Kangbacale, 86, a resident of Brgy. 667 in Ermita, Manila.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire reached the first alarm at 9:37 a.m., then escalated to the second alarm at 9:46 a.m.

The blaze was declared under control at 10:55 a.m. and was extinguished at 11:07 a.m.

According to the son of Kangbacale, he was inside the bathroom when he smelled smoke and found out that their living room was burning which prompted him to immediately get out of the house.

He tried to go back and rescue his mother, who was inside her bedroom but the fire spread out quickly.

Investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause and the damage of the fire.