EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING

The streets of Manila will soon look like a car-free haven on Sunday mornings.

Joggers, dancers, bikers, vendors and other weekend warriors are expected to take over the streets of Manila after its city council passed the ordinance of having “Car-less Sunday.”

Based on a resolution passed recently, vehicular traffic will be off limits from Padre Burgos Avenue to Quirino Avenue along Roxas Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. to give residents from Manila and other areas a chance to do outdoor exercise while enjoying the beautiful Manila Bay sunrise and bonding with their families.

The ordinance was supposed to take place last Sunday but local executives have yet to go full blast with its implementation.

Manila City Councilor Salvador Lacuna said having zero vehicles along Roxas Boulevard is crucial in encouraging the public to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle while serving as a big boost to the city’s environmental protection program.

The Draft Ordinance 8274 or the MOVE (Motor Vehicle Free) Manila is based on Section 21 of the Local Government Code that allows local government units to permanently or temporarily close roads.

Lacuna also assured the public that the closure of a main thoroughfare like Roxas Boulevard on a Sunday will not cause traffic congestion in other streets as less people are traveling.

He also noted the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau would be able to implement the road closure, similar to their enforcement during marathon and fun run events.

“The ordinance was practically patterned after the ‘car-free or car-less days’ in certain metropolitan cities such as Paris, New York, Vancouver etc. It was also tried in nearby cities such as Makati and Pasig,” the Manila City Council (MCC) said.