DOH to seek justice for families of victims shot by rider

Families of two victims who were shot by motorcycle rider whom they helped, will be joined by the Department of Health (DOH) in seeking justice.

DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said "harm should never be exchanged for help."

In a message, Domingo said "The Department of Health joins the families of Nurse Mark John Blanco and Mr Willy Maranom in seeking swift justice for their loved ones."

Nurse Mark John Blanco, 38, assisted rider Joel Vecino, 54, who fell from his motorcycle due to intoxication, in Barangay 173, Caloocan on 28 April according to Maj. Segundino Bulan, commander of the Caloocan Police Sub-Station 9.

Bulan said that Blanco just helped Vecino get back on his motorcycle.

Vecino was initially unable to start his motorcycle and blamed Blanco, shooting the nurse in the head with a 9 mm Glock pistol, according to Bulan.

A female bystander who witnessed the incident cried out for help.

Construction worker Willy Maranom, 39, heard her and went to the scene. Vecino also shot him in the chest, police said.

The suspect sped away from the scene on his motorcycle but was caught when he hit a vehicle.

Recovered from the scene were a white Yamaha R15 motorcycle, three fired bullet casings, a 9 mm magazine and a Glock 19X 9mm handgun with serial number AGGL666.

Vecino was charged with two counts of murder before the Caloocan City Prosecutor's office on 30 April.

Vecino claimed to be a former politician's security officer but was found to be an assistant detachment commander of Great Star Security Services in Laguna.

Blanco, meanwhile, left behind five children.