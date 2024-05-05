Does Earth need a checkup?

(Second of two parts)

In the first part of this column, published on 29 April, we learned that climate is just one of nine indicators of the Earth’s health.

These indicators are called planetary boundaries and, scientifically speaking, these represent the limits of conditions on Earth that are necessary for human life to thrive for generations to come.

We may have already crossed six of the nine boundaries, but it may not be too late if we act now.

Living beyond the threshold

Earth systems and environment experts have issued a reminder that there is still time and hope to turn the tables.

We now have the benefit of decades of research providing updated analysis and quantification of these boundaries. These studies and models can now serve as tools alongside modern technologies and methodologies to aid decision-makers in charting the course for recovery. We have the science to help heal our planet.

Additionally, we benefit a thriving network of multilateral advocacies on environmental stewardship, exemplified by frameworks and agreements such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Collective global action can help catalyze massive change on a planetary scale, crucial for addressing crises that, over time, could become existential.

Will Steffen, lead author of the 2023 study on the planetary boundaries, stated that breaches increase the risk that could lead to the deterioration of Earth’s habitability. It will impact all economies, from the wealthiest to the developing ones. There is no planet B so we are compelled to act today for the quality of life we will leave behind for our children and grandchildren.

On a larger scale, agriculture and ocean conservation methods will have to be improved and intensified as land and oceans serve as carbon sinks.

Industries and cities can develop a more circular economy, a model of reusing and consuming resources that extends their life for as long as possible, and reduces waste.

Businesses have many opportunities to bake sustainability into all their operations. The good news is that financiers, fund managers and investors are increasingly looking at sustainable practices and projects as their go-to targets of investment.

But ultimately, all change starts at home. Culture, habits, and attitudes are formed at home, and our best individual contribution to the planet is by being models of environmental stewardship to our families.

Simple acts such as reducing food waste, plastic use, and recycling our wastewater for gardening go a long way into impressing upon a child, a parent or a loved one that we care about the planet.

We can start small and earnest acts of conservation, but small acts can add up to much much more when adopted by a community. The first step to helping save the Earth is to show others that we are willing to do our part.

(More on each planetary boundary in the weeks to come.)

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is the Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of the Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation. With over three decades of senior management experience, she has led projects focusing on stakeholder engagement and sustainability, reshaping the Group’s agenda. A passionate artist and avid traveler, Ginggay finds inspiration in drawing, painting and exploring diverse cultures, and balances her dynamic career with personal joy and companionship. For any feedback and recommendations, please reach out directly to Ginggay at ana.margarita.hontiveros@aboitiz.com.