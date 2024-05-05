Displaced Bacolod workers get Go’s help

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go had his Malasakit Team assist 500 displaced workers in Bacolod City Thursday, 2 May in coordination with the city government led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez.

In a video message, Go highlighted the importance of protecting the well-being of marginalized workers, especially those in rural areas who need more economic opportunities.

Under Senate Bill No. 420, introduced by Go, there is a proposal to establish a system designed to provide short-term job opportunities for eligible individuals hailing from underprivileged households in rural regions. Within the framework of this proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program would be instituted under the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

If this bill becomes law, the primary objective of REAP would be to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

The distribution activity was held at Barangay 39 Covered Court where Go’s Malasakit Team gave away shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the DoLE after they have completed DoLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

Emphasizing the need for accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged individuals facing health issues to utilize the services offered at the Malasakit Centers located at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.

The Malasakit Centers program is an initiative of Go aimed at streamlining access to the government’s medical assistance programs for indigent patients. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, there are 164 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more than 10 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health.