DigiPlus to boost tech investments to drive up good governance

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the listed company that runs digital gaming platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGame, is eyeing to ramp up technological investments to strengthen its business.

The company said over the weekend that it will particularly boost its good governance drive, especially after it received two awards at the recent 9th Global Good Governance (3G) Awards—the first time the ceremony was held in Metro Manila.

Organized by the Cambridge International Finance Advisory (Cambridge IFA), the 3G Awards recognize the exemplary efforts of organizations committed to addressing international issues.

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house known for developing analytical tools that comb through data to find significant trends that can be directly applied to practical business and international use.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the 3G Awards for the second consecutive year. We’d like to extend our immense gratitude to Cambridge IFA, as well as to our ever-growing team of employees and stakeholders for doing the hard work that makes these awards possible,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

“As the use of digital technology grows, DigiPlus remains committed to using that technological capacity to fuel meaningful programs for the public good. The work continues, and we thank all those who support us in this endeavor,” he added.

DigiPlus received the 3G Best Social Responsibility Campaign Award 2024 for its initiatives under its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation.

It also received the 3G Excellence in ESG Award 2024 for its commitment to the Sustainability Framework advocating for environmental responsibility, digital and data security, and good governance, among others.

Last year, the company's profits skyrocketed by a whopping 596 percent, reaching P4.1 billion following the introduction of new platforms and the implementation of cost-efficient measures.

DigiPlus reported that its revenues soared 306 percent to P27.3 billion in 2023 on higher user traffic in its flagship bingo platform BingoPlus and sportsbook ArenaPlus, lifted by the contribution of new digital offerings.

Backed by investments in research and development and new technologies, DigiPlus previously said it will launch more digital offerings in the coming months.