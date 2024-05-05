Consumer group pushes lease fees suspension for telcos

A consumer group has called to suspend the lease fees for telecommunications companies, as it stressed that internet connection in the digital era is a basic necessity.

In an official statement, Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) said that internet connection should have an equal footing with utilities such as water and electricity.

"It should be seen as the same as water and electricity that are included in the design of all government and private sector buildings, and be lease-free," the statement read.

"We do not need an increase in the cost of basic utilities that will surely become another burden to consumers," it added.

The group also said that communication and digital connectivity should be considered a "basic human right."

"This is important to our progress. We need to ensure that the internet is accessible and useful to every consumer and citizen," BK3 said.

House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo earlier said that buildings and properties should offer zero lease for the installation broadband connectivity, saying that the private sector should consider such move as nearly 800 buildings across Metro Manila have lifted lease fees.

Currently, there are 105 developers in Makati City which adopted the lease-free setup for broadband connectivity, followed by Taguig City with 91 buildings and Quezon City with 57 buildings.