Biden’s gaffe

United States President Joe Biden, perhaps inadvertently or as a result of not giving it much thought, faced a backlash after lumping Japan with China, Russia and India and calling them “xenophobic.” That was quite a sweeping statement that Biden made about the said nations’ attitudes towards immigrants.

As we learned in Philosophy and Logic 101, generalizations are almost always inaccurate, if not downright false, and the same can be said of Biden’s take that he may want to take back along with the many gaffes that have characterized his presidency.

Biden shooting from the hip at Japan, America’s ally since the end of World War II when the US presided over its reconstruction, was uncalled for and represented a figurative third atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese people. It came, too, at a time when world leaders are called upon to be statesmen to foster unity and cooperation.

As might be expected, the American president’s assertion that Japan is “xenophobic,” made during a campaign fundraising event, drew a stinging rebuke from Tokyo, which called it “unfortunate,” a characterization that flies in the face of Japan’s rich history of cultural exchanges and international engagement.

A nation known for its technological prowess, rich heritage and remarkable resilience, Japan has long been a proponent of global cooperation. For Biden to reduce Japan’s economic challenges to mere xenophobia oversimplifies a complex issue that his most likely rival in the next presidential election, former president Donald Trump, had also touched upon in the past with equally controversial reactions.

Moreover, Biden’s comparison of Japan to China and Russia, nations with vastly different political and social systems, further muddies the waters of understanding. While it may be conceded that Japan, like any nation, faces its share of socio-economic challenges, painting it with the same brush as countries with markedly different governance structures and ideologies is not only misleading but also unfair.

India, another ally mentioned in Biden’s remarks, also pushed back against its characterization as xenophobic. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India’s openness and its historical tradition of welcoming diverse cultures and peoples. Indeed, India’s economic trajectory, marked by rapid growth and innovation, stands as a testament to its inclusive ethos and openness to global talent and ideas.

True, immigration policies and attitudes towards foreigners vary significantly from one country to another, shaped by a multitude of factors, including historical context, socio-economic conditions, and geopolitical considerations. Words matter though in the realm of diplomacy as they have the power to build bridges or erect barriers, to foster understanding or sow discord.

As the leader of a nation built in part upon the contributions — yes, including of Filipino immigrants and even Chinese railway workers — President Biden just had another I-should-have-been-more-circumspect moment. Biden should exercise caution in his choice of words, especially when discussing allies facing shared challenges and advancing common goals. If the US leader thinks of Japan as xenophobic, we wonder how he looks at the Philippines. A basket case, perhaps?

At a time when the world is grappling with myriad crises, from the ongoing pandemic to climate change and geopolitical tensions, fostering unity and cooperation among nations is more crucial than ever. Instead of resorting to divisive rhetoric, leaders must seek to build consensus, promote understanding, and work together toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

While President Biden’s remarks may have been well-intentioned, their sweeping generalizations do a disservice to the nuanced realities of international relations. Rather than perpetuating stereotypes, he should strive to foster mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation among nations, recognizing that diversity is a strength and unity the world’s greatest aspiration to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Biden’s gaffe, lumping Japan with China, Russia, and India as “xenophobic,” may cast a shadow over his upcoming bid for reelection. Such sweeping generalizations undermine diplomatic ties and betray a lack of nuanced understanding of international relations. The criticism from Tokyo and New Delhi may have the American electorate questioning Biden’s judgment and fitness to lead America for another four years.