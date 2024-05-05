BI: Nationwide caravan's third leg in Baguio City

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that the third leg of the Bureau's nationwide caravan will be held in Baguio City.

The North Luzon leg of the Bagong Immigration Service Caravan will take place on 8 May at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City, according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

This caravan aims to offer convenient access to essential services for those foreign nationals residing in the northern part of the archipelago.

"Our goal is to bring our services closer to our international guests," said Commissioner Tansingco.

"While many of our services are now accessible online, we recognize the importance of personally engaging with our communities to facilitate immigration compliance," he added.

The service caravan will go to key regions across the country to provide expedited processing for various kinds of BI transactions, such as applications for dual citizenship, exit clearances, tourist visa extensions, and other vital services.

The BI aims to simplify compliance for foreign nationals residing in the country by bringing services directly to the communities.

In addition to streamlined services, concerned citizens will have the opportunity to report any issues regarding illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators in their area directly through the caravan.

Commissioner Tansingco confidently stated, "By bringing our services directly to the communities we serve, we aspire to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in our operations, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines."

The caravan's journey began on 6 March in Zamboanga City and ended on 17 April with the Iloilo leg.

Applications for the Baguio leg of the caravan will be accepted from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Bureau encourages those who reside in Baguio and nearby municipalities to take advantage of the offered expedited immigration services.

For those interested, applicants may visit the Bureau of Immigration's official website for further details and updates on the service caravan schedule and locations.