Ballet Manila brings to life ‘Ang Tatlong Kwento ni Lola Basyang’

Ballet Manila once again unearths the magical baul of Lola Basyang as it transports its audience to a world of fantastic dance, music and spectacular visuals with Ang Tatlong Kwento ni Lola Basyang set to happen at Aliw Theater from 11 May at 8 p.m. and 12 to 18 at 5 p.m.

The second show among the repertoire for Ballet Manila’s 26th Performance Season aptly titled “Ballet Masterpieces,” Ang Tatlong Kwento ni Lola Basyang is based on the retellings of Severino Reyes’ stories by Christine Bellen Ang. Published by Anvil Publishing, the three stories are an engaging mix of romance, adventure and comedy, touching on such universal themes as loyalty and commitment to family, the power of humility and of course, love conquers all.

Bringing life to the enduring character of Lola Basyang is Mitch Valdes – the acclaimed performance artist who has been active in the theater and entertainment industry for over 50 years.

Ang Tatlong Kwento ni Lola Basyang will then unfold with the first story, Ang Prinsipe ng mga Ibon which tells the tale of a princess who wishes to marry her beloved bird against her father’s disapproval. In the end, the princess decides to turn into a beautiful bird to join her beloved bird who happens to be a prince in his kingdom.

Breathing life into the characters are principal dancers Jasmine Pia Dames/Shaira Comeros as Prinsesa Singsing and Romeo Peralta/Joshua Enciso as Prinsipe ng mga Ibon.

Ang Kapatid ng Tatlong Maria is a collaborative partnership between Lisa Macuja Elizalde as the choreographer, and Filipino Music legend, Joey Ayala who composed the music for the entire ballet.

Anselmo Dictado/Sean Pelegrin will perform the role of Pedro, while the Tatlong Maria will be played by Rissa May Camaclang (Maria Trining), Stephanie Santiago (Maria Loleng) and Jessa Balote/Jessica Pearl Dames (Maria Upeng).

No less than National Artist Ryan Cayabyab composed the lively and catchy music that will accompany the dancers in Ang Mahiwagang Biyulin.

Completing the creative powerhouse for this final tale is the late award-winning Filipino ballet dancer Tony Fabella.

Visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.