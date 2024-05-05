Bailiwick Academy: Holistic Entrepreneurial cooking

It’s one thing to learn a new skill, it’s another to make it earn. Bailiwick Academy aims to assist every learner navigate the ever-changing world of food preparation. Offering a plethora of unique and helpful courses, the online platform can become one’s guide to endless possibilities in acquiring fruitful experiences in everything cooking.

Bailiwick Academy, founded in 2018 by owner and chief executive officer Marie Grace B. Parazo, offers online learning skill sets when it comes to baking and cooking recipes and provides lessons and tips by renowned chefs across the globe. In an interview exclusively on 9 April on the show, Spotlight, hosted by Chingkee Mangcucang, executive director for events and promotions of the DAILY TRIBUNE, Grace shares invaluable information about starting a culinary journey with Bailiwick.

“If you’re going to check our website din you will notice that our classes are all geared towards entrepreneurship. So, we help our students turn their passion into a profitable business. In that way they can have a stable source of income. ‘Yung susunod naming mga programs are more on the business na talaga — food entrepreneurship (Our succeeding programs are more on the business side of cooking, like food-entrepreneurship),” Grace said when asked about what makes Bailiwick Academy different from other online courses.

“Hindi naman pwede ‘yong benta ka lang nang benta diyan tapos hindi mo alam kung kumikita ka ba talaga, ‘di ba? So ayon, we’re going to introduce ‘yong food entrepreneurship this year. Actually, last year nagkaroon kami ng food trailer fundamentals tapos noong January, catering 101 naman, pero ngayon parang gine-general na namin na food entrepreneurship para mas marami pa kaming matulungan (You should not only know how to put your food on the market, you also need to learn how to sell it and how to make a profit from it. That’s why we’re going to introduce food entrepreneurship this year. Actually, last year we had food trailer fundamentals then in January we did catering 101, but now we focus on food entrepreneurship so that we can help more learners),” Grace expounded.

More than an online environment for food enthusiast and experts, Bailiwick Academy is setting the standard up with over 200 classes in their website, ranging from Filipino savory dishes to delectable kakanin and other regional delicacies. “So, ‘yong mga instructors namin (our instructors) they have their own research and development, one example lang dito is ‘yong about Philippine regional longganisa. We have eight classes na longganisa doon, we have Imus, Calumpit, vegan longganisa, Lucban, chorizo de Cebu and more. Aside do’n sa longganisa mayro’n din kaming mga pasalubong na mga na class. So nando’n naman ‘yong mga piyaya, otap from Bacolod and biskotso, mga ganyan (Aside our longganisa classes, we also offer course for delicacies. It includes classes for making piyaya, otap from Bacolod and biskoto, those types),” Grace shared.

Allowing all learners to delve into a nine-to-ten hours of online classes per food, Bailiwick Academy is proud to be a virtual platform to be a one-stop-shop when it comes to Filipino and other fusion-inspired courses in food production and cuisine. These also comprise the broad set of features that all food enthusiasts and cooking novices and professionals can expect when availing the program. Moreover, Grace also stressed that with 5,000 enrollees from all over the world, Bailiwick Academy can attest that they are the best among all virtual learning classes platform.

“We have this student from Canada, which is Filipino. So, mayro’n na siyang sarili ngayon na bakeshop. Dati from employee lang siya. Tapos ngayon mayro’n na siyang sariling bakeshop. And then ‘yong isang student from Cavite na dati sa pharmaceutical field naman siya, tapos ngayon mayroon na siyang restaurant niya (So, we have an successful enrollee that, now, owns a bakeshop. Wayback they are only employees. Right now, through the classes we offer, a bakeshop came into fruition. We also have a student from Cavite that is previously in the pharmaceutical field, turned restaurant owner),” she explained.

With all the efforts and continuous growth put into Bailiwick, Grace is certain that more courses will be forged in the near future. She shared that among these classes, the top three in-demand are, Artisan Ensaymada, Commercial Breads and the special Dim Sum course.

“Napaka-affordable po ng mga classes namin. Sobrang sulit ng mga classes namin. Actually they can start learning as low as P999. Tapos, if they sign up doon sa website namin, they get a P500 voucher pa (Our classes are all affordable. It’s worthy of your pennies. Actually they can start learning for as low as P999. Also, if they sign up on our website, they get a P500 voucher),” Parazo shared.

Start your baking journey with Bailiwick Academy’s online food classes, as they invite everyone to sign up, visit the website, www.thebailiwickacademy.com and get the voucher amounting to P500, right when you sign up. Cooking, business and online course offerings, Bailiwick has it all.