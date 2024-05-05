Baguio, Benguet farmers finish organic course

BAGUIO CITY — Seventy-two beneficiaries of the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program (KSK-SAP) receive their training certificates during their recent graduation rites in the week at SM City Baguio.

The graduates coming from three local farmers’ groups from Benguet and the City of Baguio just finished their 14-week organic agriculture training. The graduates hail from various areas, including 22 from Tuba, 25 from Sablan in Benguet, and 25 from Happy Hollow, Baguio City.

They will soon be part of the efforts in boosting the economy of their respective community.

The KSK-SAP, a program of the SM Foundation Inc. and several line agencies, aims to enhance the entrepreneurial and farming skills of rural and urban farmers.

Representatives from Cordillera regional offices of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Philippine Information Agency reiterated their unwavering support for the graduates and presented available programs from their respective agencies.

The graduates were toured at the SM Supermarket of SM Baguio prior to their graduation.