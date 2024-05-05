Aircon alternatives

In the sweltering heat currently experienced in the Philippines, where each day feels hotter than the last, finding ways to stay cool becomes a necessity, if not challenging, especially for those without the privilege of air conditioning.

With our tropical climate, the days when a simple fan sufficed to keep us comfortable are long gone. While air conditioning remains an attainable luxury for many Filipinos, there are innovative alternative ways to keep our homes cool without relying on it.

Here’s a closer look at some simple yet effective ways to staying cool.

Window tactics

Harness the power of your windows by strategically managing them throughout the day. Keep curtains or blinds closed during peak sunlight hours to block out the intense heat.

Comfort fabrics

The fabrics in your home play a crucial role in maintaining comfort levels. Opt for light-colored, breathable materials such as cotton and linen for curtains, bedding and upholstery. These fabrics allow for better airflow and heat dissipation, keeping your living spaces cooler.

Indoor oasis

Transform your home into a natural sanctuary by incorporating indoor plants that not only add beauty but also serve as natural air coolers. Plants commonly found in the Philippines like aloe vera, spider plants and ferns release moisture through transpiration while snake plants filter indoor air and remove toxic pollutants, effectively lowering indoor temperatures and improving air quality.

Kitchen cooler

During intense heat conditions, cooking can significantly contribute to indoor heat levels. Minimize heat production by avoiding the use of ovens and stoves whenever possible and instead utilize small appliances like slow cookers that emit less heat. To keep your kitchen cool, opt for lighter meal options like salads, incorporating nutritious ingredients such as camote tops, making your meals both delicious and refreshing.

DIY solutions

Get creative with DIY cooling methods that require minimal resources but deliver effective results. Placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan can create a refreshing breeze, while slightly dampening curtains can harness the evaporative cooling effect to lower indoor temperatures.

Roof remedies

Address the issue of heat absorption through your roof by implementing simple yet impactful solutions. Consider painting your roof white to reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption. Alternatively, explore the option of installing a “green roof,” which not only provides insulation but also contributes to ecological sustainability.

Incorporating these practical strategies into your daily routine can help you stay cool and comfortable even without relying on air conditioning.