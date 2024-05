SNAPS

A cow's ordinary sunny day

LOOK: Cows seen resting in the dried fields in spite of the summer heat. Approximately 16 areas in the Philippines, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) are expected to fall under the "danger" heat index classification. The state weather bureau also said on Sunday that some parts of the country could record heat indices ranging from 42°C to 48°C. | via Analy Labor