2 dead, 16 injured in CCLEX mishap

Two women were killed and 16 others were injured in a vehicular accident at the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

The V-hire that carried the 18 victims came for Cordova town to Cebu City.

Police Major Joffre Grande, the chief of Cordova Police Station told media that Christopher Dejeto Tunacao, the driver of the Nissan Urvan V-hire with plate no. GEB 5955 was driving towards the expressway when the front left tire of the van burst.

He narrated that Tunacao lost control of the steering wheel after the tire exploded.

All victims were taken to the different hospital in Cordova and Lapu-Lapu City.

The accident happened in Barangay Pilipog in Cordova. The victims have yet to be identified.