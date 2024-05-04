Village watchman shot dead in Caloocan

A barangay tanod or a village watchman was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant Friday night in Caloocan City.

Police identified the victim as Fernando Lopez, 56 of Brgy. 75 in Caloocan City.

Lopez was standing in front of a grocery store along Samson Road in Brgy. 72 in Monumento, Caloocan City when a lone suspect, wearing a black jacket and denim pants shot him, killing the victim instantly.

Witnesses said the suspect fled towards Monumento after the incident.

Caloocan Police on the other hand are now conducting follow operations to determine the identity of the suspect as well as the motive in the killing.