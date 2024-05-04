US Defense Chief calls out China's 'increasingly coercive behavior'

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday (US time) condemned People's Republic of China's "increasingly coercive actions" in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his remarks during the US Indo-Pacific Command's change of command ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Austin tagged China's activities as one of the "real challenges" in the region that the world must face.

"Unfortunately, the People's Republic of China continues to engage in increasingly coercive behavior," he said.

"And we can see that across the Taiwan Strait, in the East and South China Seas, among the Pacific Island countries, along the Line of Actual Control with India, and more," he added.

He made the remarks as the China and the Philippines, its treaty ally, embroiled in another confrontation in the West Philippine Sea.

China on Tuesday used water cannon against two Philippine vessels while patrolling in the Scarborough Shoal.

China is insisting on its sovereign rights over the shoal, which is located 120 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales and is considered a traditional fishing ground for Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

Austin highlighted China's capacity to impose what he described as "autocratic vision" in the region, as well as its plan to "reshape global order."

"You know, the PRC is the only country with both the will — and, increasingly, the capacity— to dominate the Indo-Pacific and to reshape the global order to suit its autocratic vision," he said.

He added: "And that's why the PRC remains the Department's pacing challenge."

Over the past years, tensions have risen between China's coast guards and Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, which is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected Beijing’s historical claims in the West Philippine Sea and favored Manila’s sovereign rights in the area.

Change of command

In his speech, Austin expressed his gratitude to outgoing INDOPACOM commander Admiral John Aquilino, who is retiring after 40 years of service in the US Navy.

"Admiral Aquilino took command a year into the pandemic. Vaccines were just starting to become available," he said.

"And on your watch, INDOPACOM delivered more than 130 million lifesaving COVID vaccines and other medical supplies, from the Philippines to Fiji," he added.

Likewise, Austin cited Aquilino's contributions to the strengthening of US ties with its partners in the Indo-Pacific.

"You know, Admiral Aquilino, your tenure has been a decisive time for our defense strategy in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"[Y]ou've always understood the power of partnership. And so INDOPACOM is working with our regional allies and partners like never before," he added.

He enumerated INDOPACOM's major exercises under Aquilino's watch which includes Balikatan, Cobra Gold, Freedom Shield, and Garuda Shield.

"Now, that boosts interoperability. It brings together tens of thousands of troops from dozens of ally and partner countries. In fact, this year's Balikatan is underway right now," he said.