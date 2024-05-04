Telco beefs up N. Samar network

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — A giant telecommunication company is eyeing to beef up its mobile and broadband services in Northern Samar amid improving economic and business prospects in the province.

A delegation of 20 officials from the Globe Telecom recently paid a courtesy call to Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan to discuss, among other things, its plans to improve the telecommunication services in Northern Samar.

Marlon Casio, Globe Network Lead for Visayas, said Globe intends to enhance both mobile and fiber connectivity infrastructure in Northern Samar.

Casio said Globe Telecom has set its eyes on boosting the network infrastructure across the province in response to concerns raised by local subscribers regarding weak internet connectivity.

Globe Telecom officials also mentioned that they are cooperating with TowerCos for the establishment of new cell sites all throughout Northern Samar.

Casio said this expansion is part of Globe’s commitment to meeting the data requirements of emerging industries such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies that are eyeing the province.

Globe assured that with the new cell sites, the residents of Northern Samar can anticipate a noticeable improvement in mobile and broadband services. Ultimately providing businesses and residents access to reliable and high-speed internet connectivity.

Ongchuan extended the provincial government’s gratitude to Globe Telecom for its initiative in enhancing network connectivity, which will contribute to a more resilient and progressive Northern Samar.