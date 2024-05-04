Sunlight Air opens flights to Caticlan from Clark, Cebu

Local boutique airline Sunlight Air flies more Filipinos and tourists to Boracay’s iconic shores with the launch of its new routes to Caticlan from Clark International Airport (CRK) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the CRK-MPH and CEB-MPH routes operate non-stop flights twice a week, every Tuesday and Saturday.

Sunlight Air chief executive officer Ryna Brito-Garcia said: “We’re pleased to be launching our new routes to Caticlan especially in time for the summer season. It’s one of the best places to relax and explore various beaches in the Philippines, and we’re excited for more visitors — both local and foreign — to get to see the stunning natural wonders our country has to offer. We see this to be a great opportunity for us to contribute to local tourism, and look forward to sharing the Sunlight Air experience with more passengers.”

Caticlan is home to many islands including the world-renowned Boracay Island, one of the Philippines’ most-popular tourist destinations best-known for its white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and vivid island life.

Beyond these, Caticlan also offers visitors a number of other experiences, including its hiking trails that feature stunning panoramic views of the island, one of the most crystal-clear rivers in the country, Nabaoy River, and parasailing opportunities to get a bird’s eye view of the province.

Earlier this year, Sunlight Air announced the transfer of its primary hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to CRK. The move brought about a number of new routes, including Clark-Siargao and Clark-Busuanga, and was also coupled with the launch of new flights from MCIA such as Cebu-Iloilo, and Cebu-Cagayan de Oro. The decision for the move was made in order to improve passenger services, flight efficiency, and to widen the airline’s network.

Apart from its host of flights to exciting local destinations, boutique airline Sunlight Air aims to enhance passengers’ overall travel experience. From easy airport transfer services to spacious and comfortable in-flight seating, your next flight to Caticlan is sure to be as seamless as possible.

Visit https://www.sunlightair.ph/.