Stunning Sultan Naga Dimaporo awaits

If you think you’ve seen enough of the Philippines simply because you have visited its most popular destinations, think again. Better yet, look no further than Sultan Naga Dimaporo, a breathtakingly beautiful destination in Lanao del Norte, Philippines.
Known as the “Fishing Ground Capital,” this municipality boasts abundant tourism opportunities, particularly in fishery and coastal activities. With 37 barangays of which 16 are along the stunning coastal areas, Sultan Naga Dimaporo offers unique beach experiences. Among its numerous beach destinations, Pikalawag Beach is a hidden gem with soft, golden sands, crystal clear waters and breathtaking sunsets. It is situated in the barangay of Pikalawag and features the largest aquatic sports facility in the province. It offers exquisite scenery for relaxation and adventure, with resorts providing unforgettable water activities. Another gem is Bangaan White Island, a stunning beach destination just off the coast of Sultan Naga Dimaporo, featuring powdery white sands, crystal-clear waters and a serene atmosphere perfect for relaxation. For those seeking a different water experience, SND Beach Resort provides a pool and function halls for various events. The resort also offers room accommodations for those looking to stay overnight in the destination.
Tulingan Festival
Beyond the water experience, one of the most exciting events in Sultan Naga Dimaporo is the Tulingan Festival, which takes place yearly to commemorate the municipality’s founding anniversary on 4 October. This week-long celebration is a significant highlight in Lanao del Norte, luring visitors from far and wide to experience its exquisite scenic views and animated activities. The festival features various events, culminating in the highly anticipated Tulingan Festival Dance Competition. This event is the ultimate display of Sultan Naga Dimaporo’s beauty and abundance, with a powerful message about men’s crucial role in preserving Mother Earth and protecting against illegal fishing. But that’s not all — it’s also a terrific opportunity to raise environmental awareness and celebrate the rich fishing heritage of the community. What’s more, schools and clustered barangays within the municipality come together to ignite fierce competition, showcasing the vibrant cultural diversity of the region. This is an event you won’t want to miss.
Triathlon series
If you are a sports enthusiast, Sultan Naga Dimaporo has something incredible in store. The municipality hosts the prestigious “LaNorteMan Triathlon Series,” which attracts triathletes from various parts of Mindanao and beyond.
The swimming, running and biking courses perfectly blend challenge and beauty. The stunning views and friendly locals make for an unforgettable experience. These courses are designed to push you to your limits and leave you feeling accomplished. The Local Government Unit has also launched the “TulinganMan” event as part of the Tulingan Festival’s week-long celebration to promote triathlons. The event is organized for aspiring triathletes within the municipality, offering them an opportunity to exhibit their skills. It’s worth noting that Sultan Naga Dimaporo is the hometown of the esteemed “Tri SND Barracuda,” recognized as the best triathlete in the Philippines, who has brought honor to the municipality through numerous victories. Finally, to explore one of Sultan Naga Dimaporo’s best economical offerings, you can try the turmeric powder production at Calube.
Their product is widely distributed in different pasalubong centers and partnered establishments, making it a perfect souvenir to take home.
The Barangay Calube Farmers Multi-purpose Cooperative initiated the production in 2014 with the Office of the Congressman of Lanao del Norte (2nd District) assistance. Whether you’re a nature lover, sports enthusiast, or simply looking to relax, Sultan Naga Dimaporo is waiting to be explored and experienced.