P6.8-M worth of shabu yielded in Caloocan bust

A big-time shabu pusher was arrested Friday yielding one kilo of suspected shabu with street value of P6,800,000 in a buy-bust operation in Caloocan City.

Joint elements of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit Region 3 and the Caloocan Police arrested alias "Sahibad", 35, a security guard and a resident of Brgy. Potrero, Malabon City.

PDEG team leader P/Lt. Homer Guiamalon said "Sahibad" was collared at around 11:45 p.m. of 3 May 2024, along General Simon Street in Barangay 81 in Caloocan City where the buy-bust operation was conducted.

Guiamalon said they have been tracking the suspect for several months for his nefarious activities, leading them to negotiate with "Sahibad" who agreed to sell the shabu.

Confiscated from the suspect were one vacuum sealed transparent plastic containing suspected shabu weighing 1 kilogram, a small weighing scale, a piece of genuine one thousand Peso (P1,000) bill with serial no. GL 322865, incorporated with boodle money appeared as one million pesos used as buy-bust money.

The said confiscated drug evidence was turned over to Northern Police District Forensic Unit in Valenzuela City while the arrested suspect was temporarily turned over to Caloocan City Police Station for temporary detention.

"Sahibad" will be charged in violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.