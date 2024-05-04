P468-K shabu seized from a druggie in Taguig City sting

A drug suspect yields ₱468,860.00 of suspected illegal drugs in Taguig City operation.

Operatives from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Taguig City Police Station executed the operation 10:00 p.m. on 2 May. The suspect was found in possession of six heat-sealed transparent sachets containing white crystalline substance, weighing 68.95 with standard drug price value of ₱468-K.

The 47-year-old male suspect, alias Rasheed, in Maharlika Village, Taguig City will be facing charges for violation of anti-drug law following his arrest anti-illegal drug operation.

In addition to the illegal drugs, authorities also seized a green coin purse, and marked bills used as buy-bust money.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Taguig City Police Station.