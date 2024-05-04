NYC at UN ECOSOC: Empowering youth in agriculture

The National Youth Commission (NYC) over the weekend reported its recent participation in the 2024 UN ECOSOC Youth Forum session, titled 'Feeding the Future: Youth and Sustainable Food Systems for All,' held on 17 April 2024, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Atty. Reena Vivienne Pineda, NYC commissioner, delivered a statement highlighting the Philippines' commitment to youth engagement in agriculture and achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: Zero Hunger.

Pineda opened by addressing a crucial challenge of an aging farmer population with a significant portion (65%) hesitant to pass on the profession to their children. However, she emphasized the Filipino youth's strong desire to prioritize agriculture, as revealed in consultations for the country's medium-term Philippine Youth Development Plan (PYDP).

“This number may seem hopeless, but hopeless we are not,” Pineda said, emphasizing NYC’s proactive approach to addressing the issue.

In her statement, she also highlighted several government initiatives such as the integration of agriculture and agri-fisheries into technical-vocational education; the establishment of loan programs specifically for youth-led agri-fishery enterprises; and the recognition programs for Outstanding Young Farmers.

Pineda further commended youth-led endeavors in the private sector, such as the “Batang Filipino Farmers Camp”, which fosters an interest in agriculture through engaging experiences; and “Kids Who Farm”, an organization spearheading youth-led community gardens, school micro-farms, and urban agriculture training in Mindanao.

“We don't perceive our youth to be passive recipients; but rather, we pave the way for them to be active participants of change and active agents of their own future,” Pineda concluded, reiterating NYC’s vision for youth empowerment in agriculture.