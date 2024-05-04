Welcome to Liliana’s universe and meet this amazing creature inspired from her grandmother’s cloisonne (porcelain) objects. This brilliant artist would interestingly and excitingly find a new detail each time she would look at them. These one of a kind pieces made from porcelain are special because each unique Merchicken has a story to tell. The process in which each piece is created is a journey of storytelling. Each stroke of the brush is a thought or memory of the artist sealed into permanence by the purifying flame of the kiln. In depth, the show is a celebration of the journey through life as an artist. How Liliana has grown to tell new stories, reminisce the past, and celebrate small wins.

Life is good always with the right intentions. To be a master of creation is celebrating beauty of an artistry — whether talent, medium or simply a form of expression. Who knows what the bright, fun and adventurous future holds for the Merchicken — but what’s certain to look forward to is the library of never ending stories to tell.

“Happy Birthday Merchicken” runs from 5 to 17 May at Secret Fresh Gallery, Ronac Art Center, Ortigas Avenue, San Juan City.