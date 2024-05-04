Nation bakes under oven heat

Deaths due to the unprecedented heat level are rising, prompting different solutions from disparate sectors that include an invocation for divine help.

The Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday said it has recorded seven heat-related deaths nationwide.

Extreme heat has blasted Asia from India to the Philippines in recent weeks, triggering deaths from heat stroke, school closures, and desperate prayers for cooling rain.

Catholic bishops are urging the faithful to pray for rain and lower temperatures, after the heat forced the government to close tens of thousands of schools.

Some 33 areas of the country, including Metro Manila, have been sizzling at more than 42 degrees Celsius (C), which is a temperature level considered dangerous.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said heat indexes of 42°C to 51°C would likely cause cramps and exhaustion, while heat stroke may occur with continued sun exposure.

Rising temperatures have forced the government to shut down tens of thousands of schools over the past week, while increased demand has stressed the country’s already strained power supply.

A widespread El Niño drought that began early this year is compounding the problem, ruining P5.9-billion worth of farm produce so far, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The weather bureau said Dagupan City, Pangasinan and Aparri, Cagayan will experience the highest temperatures hitting 47°C today while three areas will breach 45°C — Laoag City in Ilocos Norte; Iba, Zambales; and Pili, Camarines Sur.

Areas expected to swelter under 45°C include Bacnotan, La Union; Legazpi City, Albay; Virac, Catanduanes; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Butuan City, Agusan del Norte.

Nine areas will be under 44°C: MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; ISU Echague, Isabela; Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Aborlan, Palawan; La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental; Catarman, Northern Samar; and Cotabato City, Maguindanao.

Heat-induced illnesses

The DoH said 77 heat-related illnesses were reported from 1 January to 29 April. Among these cases, 67 were 12 to 21 years old.

In a radio interview, Health Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo warned of the high likelihood of heat stroke as temperatures soar, reminding the public to remain alert and ensure to stay cool and well-hydrated.

Domingo said the common symptoms of heat stroke are loss of consciousness, confusion and, in severe cases, heart attacks.

Exhaustion from extreme fatigue caused by hot temperatures is also prevalent. The heat becomes painful if you stay under the sun for a long period without taking in enough water, which could result in dehydration. Symptoms include fatigue, weakness, headache and nausea.

The most serious type of heat-related illness is heat stroke. This is when the body is unable to cool the skin and it causes a burning heat in the body. This is an emergency situation that requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms include loss of consciousness, confusion and heart attacks.

When experiencing heat-related illnesses, the DoH advised to move to a shaded area with a chance of cooling; remove clothes, especially of a thick fabric; apply a cold compress or ice wrapped in cloth; drink cold water slowly, and contact emergency or hospital assistance.

Government aid

The government has provided more than P101 million in aid to families affected by the severe drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the aid consisted mostly of family food packs to meet immediate needs.

Aside from this, the DSWD prepositioned 178,400 relief packs worth more than P121.6 million ready for distribution across the country.

“The DSWD’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau also ensured the replenishment and availability of food and non-food items for resource augmentation to DSWD field offices as the need arises,” Dumlao said.

DSWD records showed that 737,901 families or 3,095,107 individuals in 4,058 barangays in all regions, except Metro Manila, were affected by the dry spell.

Local government units across the country have provided assistance amounting to P6.2 million while other partners have shelled out P5.4 million in aid, she added.

The DSWD maintains stockpiles of more than P3.2 billion worth of relief supplies and standby funds ready for use in disaster operations.

Oratio imperata

Catholic bishops have pitched in to seek divine relief from the extreme heat scorching the country, instructing their flock to recite special prayers for rain and lower temperatures.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines issued an “Oratio Imperata,” instructing parishes in the mainly Catholic nation to recite a prayer for deliverance from calamities during masses, according to the text seen by Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

“We humbly ask you to grant us relief from the extreme heat that besets your people at this time, disrupting their activities and threatening their lives and livelihood,” the prayer read.

“Send us rain to replenish our depleting water sources, to irrigate our fields, to stave off water and power shortages, and to provide water for our daily needs.”