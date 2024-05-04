LATEST

NAIA passenger bound for Taiwan arrested for VAWC charges

Photo from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP)

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that on Friday, 3 May 2024, a 40-year-old male passenger bound for Taipei was apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 for violation of Republic Act No. 9262, often referred to as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, after specifically violating Section 5 (a) of RA 9262, the passenger was placed under custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest that was jointly served by the Barbosa Police Station 14 and Aviation Security Unit NCR personnel.

Based on the report, on 17 July 2014, Hon. Olivia Escubio-Samar, Presiding Judge, Regional Trial Court of Bulacan, 3rd Judicial Region, City of Malolos, Branch 79, issued a warrant of arrest against the suspect with a recommended bail of PHP 24,000.00. 

During his arrest, the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a language he understood, and an alternative recording device (ARD) was utilized.

"We are sending a clear message to the public: no one is above the law. Individuals with warrants of arrest will be apprehended and held accountable for their offenses," PBGen. Abrahano stated.

He added that the PNP-AVSEGROUP, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, ensured the public that they would continue to tighten the checking and monitoring of passengers to apprehend those individuals with existing criminal cases.

