Muntinlupa scholars receive cash, medals

The City government of Muntinlupa has awarded medals to 39 students who have displayed academic excellence.

The 39 awardees were composed of 20 Cum Laude graduates, 17 Magna Cum Laude graduates and two board topnotchers of the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Exam.

“Congratulations, scholars! You did the best you can do with the opportunity given to you, that’s why we encourage you to continue being the best in other opportunities that will come your way,” Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said.

The mayor said the bright students can chart a better future for themselves and their respective families. “They have different stories and pathways, but each is a story of victory,” Biazon said.

Apart from medals, the scholars received cash incentives from the Muntinlupa Scholarship Division under the Honor Graduates Incentives program.

Incentives of P50,000 each were given to individuals who are in the Top 5 in the licensure exam; P25,000 to those who were in the Top 10 in the Licensure Exam; P20,000 for Magna Cum Laude graduates, and; P10,000 for Cum Laude graduates.