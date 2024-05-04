Marcos revamps 2 OP departments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revamped the Office of the President's Promotion Board responsible for evaluating employees' competence and qualifications and the Awards Committee responsible for the evaluation of the awards and incentives system of the agency, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Based on Memorandum Order No. 24 uploaded to the Official Gazette on 4 May 2024, Marcos reconstituted OP's Human Resource Merit Promotion and Selection Board (HRMPSB) for first and second-level career positions.

Marcos made the changes after Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the memorandum on Thursday, 2 May, but was not only made to the public over the weekend.

Under the memorandum, the OP-HRMPSB will now be chaired by the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration and vice-chaired by the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

Members of the OP-HRMPSB are the Deputy Executive Secretary for General Administration; Deputy Executive Secretary for Support Services and Auxiliaries; two representatives from the Office of the Executive Secretary; and the Head of the Human Resource Management Office.

"One representative each from the OP Employees' Network for the first level and second-level positions are also members of the OP-HRMPSB along with the head of the office 'where the vacancy exists'," Malacañang said.

"The Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) will serve as secretariat to the OP-HRMPSB," it added.

On the other hand, Memorandum Order No. 25, also signed by Secretary Bersamin, reconstituted the OP-PRAISE Committee to be chaired by the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration with members from different offices.

The members are a representative from the Office of the Executive Secretary; heads of the HRMO, Legal Office, Finance Office, and Technical Services Office; a representative for 3rd level positions to be assigned by the Executive Secretary; a representative for 2nd level positions; and an alternate representative for 2nd level positions.

A representative for 1st-level positions and an alternate representative for 1st-level positions are also part of the OP-PRAISE Committee.

The HRMO is mandated to provide secretariat and administrative support to the Committee.