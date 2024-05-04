Manila Digger licks Loyola FC

Manila Digger FC moved up to fifth place in the Philippines Football League table after a 3-1 win over Loyola FC on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Earl Piñero opened the scoring for the Diggers in the eighth minute before Salifu Jatta made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Loyola goalkeeper Isaac Annan committed an own goal in the 67th minute that sealed the win for Manila Digger as it picked up its fourth straight win in as many games.

Jayvee Kallukaran scored in the 90+4 minute for Loyola in a losing effort as it absorbed its third loss in four games