LTO launches hotline vs online scams

Proliferation of online scams prompted the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to launch a hotline that will receive all the complaints, including phishing by cyber criminals who impersonate the agency in sending fake traffic violations.

Phishing is the practice of sending emails or text messages purportedly coming from companies and government agencies.

In most cases, these messages contain a link that once clicked would expose the personal information of the victims.

Mendoza said the hotline is aimed at ensuring a quick response from the government against phishing and motorists erring in line with the instruction of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista to ensure safety of all road users.

Named as "Aksyon on the Spot", road users are encouraged to send texts to 09292920865 if they cross paths with abusive or erring motorists on the road.

"Sa pamamagitan ng ating hotline, mabilis na matutugunan ng inyong LTO ang mga reklamo ng ating mga kababayan laban sa mga online scammers at mga pasaway na motorista (Through our hotline, the LTO will be enabled to answer to the complaints )," Mendoza said.

"Kaya, mula sa mga simpleng mga paglabag sa batas trapiko hanggang sa road rage at maging ang paggamit ng wang-wang na mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ngayon ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. under the Bagong Pilipinas, makakaasa ang ating mga kababayan ng mabilis na tugon mula sa inyong LTO, mula sa inyong pamahalaan," he added.

Mendoza said they will be distributing "Aksyon on the Spot" stickers to motorists, especially those who will be renewing the license registration of their respective motor vehicles.

The purpose, he said, is to take advantage of the feature of the hotline which also carries a QR code that will provide access to the complainants to formally lodge their complaints.

"Tinitiyak namin sa ating mga kababayan na anumang impormasyon na ibibigay sa atin sa pamamagitan ng ating hotline ay ituturing na confidential at protektado ng ating Data Privacy Law," Mendoza said.

"We encourage the public to inform us of any abusive behaviors on the road at kami na po ang bahala sa aksyon," he added.

Mendoza said they will coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the enforcement and other law enforcement actions that will be received through the "Aksyon on the Spot" hotline.