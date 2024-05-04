Love, Bonito to open first Phl store

The Philippines remains a place of Love for Bonito’s fastest-growing markets, said its chief executive officer Dione Song.

“Unlike traditional retailers, Love, Bonito started as a digitally-native brand, but over the years, we have grown to understand the importance of being physically present where our community is. The pop-ups and showrooms we’ve done locally gave us much insight into our local customer base and the mall culture,” Song said.

Love, Bonito is a Singaporean brand that specializes in womenswear designed for Asian women. It will open its first brick-and-mortar store in the Philippines in the third quarter of the year at Greenbelt 3, Makati City. The inaugural store will feature the brand’s newly unveiled identity and revamped assortment strategy following its recent rebranding.

“Throughout these years, we’ve cherished every connection made through events and collaborations, feeling deeply inspired by the warmth and support of the community. With our upcoming physical store, our Filipina customers can now experience our collections firsthand, join workshops, and styling sessions, and be part of our vibrant community events,” Rachel Lim, Love, Bonito co-founder said.