Korean artists on Pinoy pop culture

Having the opportunity to get introduced to K-Pop artists is an opportunity to get involved in their culture. It is always a surprise to encounter some idols mouthing a few Tagalog words or phrases, if the chance allows. It is astounding how K-pop stars not only go for the bare minimum in showing love for Filipinos than most fans think.

From singing classic OPM ballads to counting in Filipino, these K-pop crossovers are beyond miraculous. Brace yourself for a list of some of the so-called once-in-a-blue-moon Korean x Pinoy shenanigans.

Ben&Ben featuring Young K

Released in spring of 2021, “Leaves” is a track collaboration of Filipino band Ben&Ben and Day6 member, Young K. Charting on the local streaming site Melon, the single became a successful gift for My Days and Liwanags. Offering a mellow R&B tune to listeners, the song is a reflection of the triumphs and downfalls in life.

It is a whole different storytelling that everyone thought would never see the light of day. The special collaboration took place through different recordings but surely on the same page — to make listeners cry in joy.