Korean artists on Pinoy pop culture

Having the opportunity to get introduced to K-Pop artists is an opportunity to get involved in their culture. It is always a surprise to encounter some idols mouthing a few Tagalog words or phrases, if the chance allows. It is astounding how K-pop stars not only go for the bare minimum in showing love for Filipinos than most fans think.
From singing classic OPM ballads to counting in Filipino, these K-pop crossovers are beyond miraculous. Brace yourself for a list of some of the so-called once-in-a-blue-moon Korean x Pinoy shenanigans.
Ben&Ben featuring Young K
Released in spring of 2021, “Leaves” is a track collaboration of Filipino band Ben&Ben and Day6 member, Young K. Charting on the local streaming site Melon, the single became a successful gift for My Days and Liwanags. Offering a mellow R&B tune to listeners, the song is a reflection of the triumphs and downfalls in life.
It is a whole different storytelling that everyone thought would never see the light of day. The special collaboration took place through different recordings but surely on the same page — to make listeners cry in joy.
Bambam ‘Ngiti’ cover
Charming and elegant, Bambam of GOT7 laced the OPM song, “Ngiti”, with his unmatched vocal color. GOT7 entertained concert goers with clear and concise pronunciation and his Tagalog vocabulary.
Undoubtedly, the Thai Supremacy is K-pop’s unbeatable all-rounder. Not just great at dancing various difficult choreographies, he truly proves that he is also a master of languages, Filipino as his newly learned one.
Sandara Park and iKON Jay
Sharing their lullaby of a duet, Sandara Park and Jay of iKON covered “Dahil Sa ’Yo,” originally performed by Iñigo Pascual. Posted on the “Pambansang Krungkrung’s” YouTube channel, the mir version has garnered over a million views as of this writing.
Having both lived in the Philippines, Jay and Dara gave a notable gratitude move, looking back at their Filipino ties. Harmonizing in bright red to celebrate the yuletide, they gave the track a whole different Pinoy flavor.
Jackson Wang’s iconic ‘isa, dalawa, tatlo’
Aside from loving OPM, K-pop idols also tried to lend a more authentic take on the language. Jackson Wang of GOT7 always proudly, even if needing some polishing, makes sure to always count up to three. What’s cool about Jackson is that he will say, “Isa, dalawa, tatlo,” when needed.
He once shared in a fansign call that he knows even the word, pangit (ugly) in English through his Filipino pals.
Just as we have immersed ourselves in their culture, K-pop artists have shown they are also drawn to ours.