Kaspersky foils 32M cyberattacks

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky announced it had intercepted over 32 million password theft attempts in 2023, highlighting the critical need for strong passwords. The number followed a similar trend in 2022, when Kaspersky blocked more than 40 million attacks.

With World Password Day celebrated on May 2nd, Kaspersky experts urged users to prioritize password security to safeguard their online accounts and personal information.

Passwords are the first line of defense against cybercriminals who target weak and easily guessable credentials.

Weak passwords remain a prime target for cybercriminals, according to Kaspersky, saying the attacks can grant them access to a variety of sensitive data, including personal information, financial records, and medical history.

Kaspersky has recommended several strategies to strengthen password security, as follows.

The Association Method: This technique involves creating a memorable password based on a personal phrase or sequence of words.

For example, a favorite quote or a combination of unrelated objects can be transformed into a strong password.

Embrace Emojis: Emojis offer a unique and potentially secure alternative to traditional passwords. Since they are part of the Unicode standard, they can be used on many platforms. Additionally, their complexity makes them difficult for automated hacking tools to crack.

Avoid the Obvious: Simple passwords like “password123” or birthdates are easily compromised by automated attacks. Strong passwords should be a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.