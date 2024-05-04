Golden Tigresses go for the kill

University of Santo Tomas (UST) pursues the job of showing De La Salle University the door Sunday as the Golden Tigresses go for a final slot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Final Four at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Armed with a twice-to-beat cushion they snatched from the Lady Spikers from their previous meeting, the Golden Tigresses buckle down to work starting at 6 p.m.

Head coach Kungfu Reyes said UST would perform at any cost, given that they had more than a week of preparation ahead of this key matchup with the Lady Spikers.

“As long as we’re healthy, one hundred percent, we’ll perform at any cost. That’s what they’ve been working for, anyway,” Reyes said.

“(We) have no expectations, but since we’re here, we’ll go all the way because this is the big picture that we’ve been working for.”

UST successfully contained the former Rookie of the Year Angel Canino to secure the twice-to-beat advantage after escaping La Salle 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, to conclude the elimination round on 27 April.

Angge Poyos drew “MVP” chants from the crowd after finishing with 22 points from 18 attacks and three blocks, while Jonna Perdido provided support with 19 points from 18 attacks, including three excellent receptions against the Lady Spikers.

As Canino was limited to only 13 points, Shevana Laput stepped up with 26 points from 23 attacks, a block, and two aces as they settled for third place at the end of the eliminations.

In men’s play, Josh Ybanez and the Golden Spikers gun for a strong start in the Final Four round after a disappointing loss against De La Salle to end the elimination phase when they face Far Eastern University at 2 p.m.

The Tamaraws, who are also coming from a loss against National University in straight sets in their final elimination round game, will bank on Jayjay Javelona and Andrei Delicana’s services to notch their first win in the semis round.