Go urges support for children’s welfare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted last Friday the crucial role of Davao’s Tebow CURE Children’s Hospital of the Philippines in providing care for Filipino children suffering from severe conditions such as cerebral palsy, tumors and trauma, among other illnesses.

At 9th founding anniversary of the hospital where he was invited, Go expressed his gratitude for its unwavering dedication, hard work, and compassion.

He noted that their tireless efforts go beyond mere medical treatment; they bring emotional support and hope to families coping with the challenges of a child’s illness.

The senator mentioned that Tebow CURE Hospital has been a beacon of hope for many families in Davao City and throughout the Philippines by offering specialized medical treatment for children. The hospital’s commitment to high-quality care and its relentless effort to improve the lives of young patients have made it a cornerstone in pediatric healthcare, he added.

“Let’s take a moment to appreciate the hands that made this possible. To our doctors, nurses, and medical staff, your skills and compassion turn challenges into cheers of joy and gratitude from families. Congratulations on reaching this significant marker of 10,000 surgeries – your dedication is nothing short of inspiring,” Go said.

“We also thank the continuous commitment to ensure that children with these conditions would be given support and hope… Here at Tebow CURE Hospital, you tackle cases that many other hospitals might not. This dedication to healing the hardest cases, all without passing the cost to families, sets you apart and lifts the spirits of those who might otherwise lose hope,” he continued.

Last Thursday, 2 May ,the senator attended the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Banga, South Cotabato, underscoring the crucial role of such facilities in bringing the government closer to Filipinos, especially when it comes to healthcare in remote areas.