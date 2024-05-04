Fil-American tracksters finish 1-2

Filipino-American athletes Lauren Hoffman and Robyn Brown took the top two spots in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in the Hong Kong Athletics Championships Saturday at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground in Hong Kong.

Hoffman, who is aiming for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked in 57.15 seconds for the gold medal in the eight-woman contest.

Hoffman’s latest clocking wasn’t exactly exemplary since her best time recorded — 55.72 — happened last March at the Drake Relays in Iowa.

Brown, who won the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in India, settled for a silver with a time of 57.59 seconds.

Hometown bet Ashleigh Ma Ying Wen clinched the bronze after submitting a time of one minute and 4.02 seconds.

The five-man Philippine team is using this tournament to build up for the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships 2024 taking place this Wednesday at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist and sprinter Kristina Knott is competing in the women’s 100-m event as of press time.

SEA Games gold medalist and long jumper Janry Ubas is competing today in his pet event at 3:45 p.m.