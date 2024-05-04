FEISTY F.E.U.

With a stunning display of composure, Far Eastern University (FEU) overwhelmed National University (NU) in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23, for a strong start in the Final Four round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Tamaraws wasted no time in crushing the Lady Bulldogs as they began the third set with a 7-0 run, maintaining the lead throughout the set by capitalizing on their foes’ attack errors.

NU’s skipper Bella Bellen tried to stage an uprising to inch closer to the Lady Tamaraws at 18-19, but Jean Asis quickly denied it by hammering an attack. FEU was able to keep the Lady Bulldogs at bay until Faida Bakanke sealed it off with an attack for the deciding point.

With Bakanke contained to just eight points, setter Tin Ubaldo was successful in feeding the ball to Jean Asis, who carved out 11 points from nine attacks and two aces. Chenie Tagaod dished out 12 points from 10 attacks, and a block, while Mitzi Panangin chipped in 10 points.

Ubaldo finished with 16 excellent sets, and six points from four attacks, a block, and an ace. Gerzel Petallo also added two points, along with her 10 digs, while Nikka Medina added one.

“Since our training, we felt that we could do this. So everything translated from training. We reviewed and studied it. That’s what the team did,” FEU head coach Manolo Refugia said.

“The emotions are high right now, but as they say, the job’s not finished yet. We have to work for it. We have to endure more.”

In men’s play, Michaelo Buddin sizzled in the final stretch as NU escaped De La Salle University, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 16-14, to capture the second and last twice-to-beat advantage ahead of the Final Four wars.

Buddin was in his element in the final play of the nip-and-tuck fifth set when he hammered down an attack. Half of the ball landed inside the line after he saw a small opening from the Green Spikers’ tight defense.

Before that, Buddin was unstoppable whenever he took flight as the defenders couldn’t stop four of the Bulldogs’ last six points he scored.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter, who only started for the Bulldogs on 24 April after recovering from a right-hand fracture, finished with a career-high 32 points from 29 attacks and three blocks, including six digs and 10 excellent receptions.

“When the game was close, I approached Kuya Owa (Joshua Retamar). I told him ‘Kuya Owa, just give the ball to me, I’ll finish this,’” Buddin said.

Retamar, who ended up with 24 excellent sets and six points, efficiently distributed the ball among the Bulldogs, who also gave way for Nico Almendras to dish out 15 points and Mac Bandola to chip in 11.

Leo Aringo and Rwenzmel Taguibolos also carved out nine and five points for the Bulldogs.

“I’m happy with the result of the game. Both teams really don’t want to back down. But I told my team that whoever wants to win the game, it will be given to them,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

“Good thing we responded (well) to the challenges we had regarding our percentage, including the problems we had in our receiving.”

On the other hand, Noel Kampton’s 22 points from 19 attacks and an ace, including five digs and 13 excellent receptions, and Vince Maglinao’s 19-point performance, were simply not enough to propel the Green Spikers to victory.