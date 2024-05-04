Farm flexing

Yoga is a satisfying exercise that can be done indoors or outdoors. It’s less strenuous than weightlifting or jogging, but the physical effect on the body and mind is tremendous.

While the stretching exercises can be done individually, there are many yogis who offer regular yoga sessions in a studio for those who prefer to do it in the company of others.

Group yoga organizer Brew Yoga conducted a session in an unusual location last 27 April. About 500 attendees rolled out their mats on a runway of the Bangkok International Airport at 5 a.m. The light workout had the sunrise and the sound of roaring planes in the background but the yogis were perfectly safe as the runway they were on was still under construction.

Instructor Pavadee Komchokpaisan said it was the first time yoga had been performed on a runway, according to Agence France-Presse.

In the United States, Weird Flex Yoga (WFY) invited yogis from the mid-Ohio Valley for a unique session in rural West Virginia one Sunday. Eleven people showed up at the farm of Earl Khosrovi on 28 April.

WFY’s version of group yoga was Khosrovi’s idea, which he got from meetings and gatherings of farmers’ associations. When he posted the idea on Facebook, WFY owner and instructor Michelle Waters liked it and the two partnered beginning last year.

Since then, interest in and reception of their alpaca yoga has grown. The yoga session at Khosrovi’s Alpaca Run Farms allows yogis to enjoy the sun, stretch and pet alpacas at the same time, News and Sentinel reports.

The animals wander around and eat as yoga participants watch them, as well as the llamas, a pony and a miniature donkey that Khosrovi also owns.

