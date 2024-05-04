End of an era: Reader's Digest UK bids goodbye after 86 years

After 86 long years, Reader's Digest closes its doors in the UK after facing financial difficulties.

Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic took to social media, expressing her sadness that Reader's Digest UK succumbed to the harsh financial realities of the modern magazine industry.



"Unfortunately, the company just couldn't withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade," she explained.

The closure notice on magazine’s website writes, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Reader’s Digest UK coming to a close. This magazine carries a profound legacy, holding special memories for so many—whether it adorned our parents’ coffee tables or served as a gateway to the English language for those abroad. Its closure marks the end of an era that is deeply felt.”

In 1922, DeWitt and Lila Wallace launched Reader's Digest in the United States. The magazine offered a unique twist: curasting selection of condensed articles on a wide range of topics, catering to the busy reader's appetite for information and entertainment.

By 1929, Reader's Digest gained popularity reaching 290,000 subscribers and generating a gross income of USD 900,000 annually.