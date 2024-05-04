Enchanted Kingdom celebrates most Magical Mom’s Day

Enchanted Kingdom (EK), the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, will bring the most magical Mother’s Day Celebration on 12 May Sunday.

Enjoy enchanting activities, exclusive offers, and freebies perfect for all the queen mothers and the whole family.

Witness “An Enchanting Mother’s Day Concert” featuring mother-daughter tandem Pinky and Karel Marquez at 6 p.m. at the Spaceport Grounds to cap off this special day with music and entertainment.

The Marquezes will be accompanied by the Women of Song and Music Making Company as they serenade people in the Park and pay tribute to mothers through a number of spectacular performances.

Salute to wonderful women

“Here at Enchanted Kingdom, we appreciate and salute these wonderful women who make our lives magical through their unconditional love, care and support for their families. Hopefully through this experience, we would also be able to make Mother’s Day more enchanting,” said EK’s chief operating officer, Dr. Cynthia R. Mamon.