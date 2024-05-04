DSWD ready to assist PUV drivers affected by jeepney modernization

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said over the weekend that it is ready to provide assistance to jeepney drivers who will be affected by the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said the department is ready to provide assistance to affected jeepney drivers subject to the assessment of DSWD social workers.

“Ang DSWD ay nakahanda na magbigay ng tulong doon sa ating mga kababayan na maaapektuhan. Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong natatanggap na impormasyon, but of course, kung mayroong lumapit at humingi ng request ito naman ay agarang tutugunan ng DSWD. Again, subject to the assessment of our social workers para matiyak natin kung ano ba iyong kaukulang tulong or interventions na nararapat na iparating sa kanila (The DSWD is ready to provide assistance to those who will be affected. So far, we have not received any information, but of course, if someone approaches us and requests for assistance, it will be responded to immediately by the DSWD. Again, subject to the assessment of our social workers so that we can ascertain the appropriate help or interventions that should be given to them)," Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, pointed out.

She said the Department may provide interventions, such as food or cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and livelihood programs under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), provided they are within the criteria of the two programs.

“If they meet the eligibility requirements under our SLP, they are in our LISTAHANAN, or they are among the members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, then they are our priority to be given help under the SLP,” Dumlao said.

The PUVMP seeks to replace old PUVs, including jeepneys, with modern units.